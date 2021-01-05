GSP arrests two armed robbery suspects after chase on I-75

The suspects' vehicle wrecked and caught fire after a PIT maneuver

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two armed robbery suspects driving on I-75S near Perry are in custody after a chase and PIT maneuver Saturday.

According to a post on the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, Georgia State Patrol troopers started the chase around 11 a.m.

A trooper performed a PIT maneuver, which caused the car to wreck near MM 127.

The car caught on fire after the maneuver was performed and had extensive damage, according to Georgia State Patrol.