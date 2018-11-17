Two people were arrested after an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Macon on Saturday morning.

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says it happened around 8:30 at the Dollar General on Napier Avenue.

It was said that a black male with a gun went into the store and demanded money from the clerk. He got an unknown amount of money and left the store.

The release says deputies arrested Juan Malik Parker, 18, for the robbery and Jasmine James, 27, who was his getaway driver.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ