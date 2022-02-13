Two arrested after man killed in Dublin shooting

Dublin police found 34-year-old Marquis Horne with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Cash and Carry

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says two people have been arrested after a shooting in Dublin Saturday night.

According to a GBI press release, Dublin police officers were in the area of South Jefferson Street when they heard gunshots.

They responded to the parking lot of the Cash and Carry, where they found 34-year-old Marquis Horne with a gunshot wound.

Horne was transported to Fairview Park Hospital where he later died.

An investigation between Dublin Police and the GBI found that earlier in the night, Horne had been in a dispute with 31-year-old Gary Cross.

Investigators later arrested Cross and his girlfriend. Cross faces charges of murder and aggravated assault. The girlfriend is charged with one count of false statements.

The two are being held in Laurens County Detention Center.