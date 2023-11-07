Two arrested in Enterprise Rent-a-Car shooting in Dublin that left three injured

William Doby Jr., 20, and Danny Creek Jr., 43, were both charged with aggravated assault.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after a shooting at the Dublin Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Claxton Dairy Road left three people injured Monday, according to the Dublin Police Department.

William Doby Jr., 20, and Danny Creek Jr., 43, were charged and arrested with aggravated assault, according to the police department.

They say the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Monday.

Doby was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Fairview Hospital.

The Dublin Police Department said there were two others who also arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Chris Sanchez is a part of Liberty Baptist Church in the same plaza as the Enterprise.