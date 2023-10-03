Two arrested in connection to string of car break-ins at North Macon apartment complex

Deputies found two guns, a drum magazine, marijuana and evidence linking the two back to the car break-ins, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.

MACON, Ga. — Two people were arrested in connection to a string of automobile break-ins at the Bowman Station Apartments in North Macon, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Now, they're facing theft, drug and gun charges

On Wednesday at around 7:00 p.m., the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a suspicious vehicle was at the Pendleton Homes at 3401 Houston Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle had been seen at the site of a string of car break-ins at the North Macon Bowman Station Apartments, according to the press release.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office arrested 23-year-old Jaurice Markel Haywood and 25-year-old Ja’ie Sylvester Ki’ante Hawkins.

According to the sheriff's office, they found one of the suspects in the vehicle and arrested them, and the other had been seen inside the vehicle earlier and was arrested nearby.

They found two guns, a drum magazine, marijuana and evidence linking the two back to the vehicle break-ins, the sheriff's office says. They also say that one of the guns was stolen and the other gun was altered.

The owner of the suspicious vehicle, 22-year-old Ayana Chanee Searcy, had warrants for her arrest from Houston County, and they took them into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Now, they are facing an array of different charges.

Haywood is facing theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of firearms charges.

Hawkins is charged with unlawful possession of firearms, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 20 counts of entering an automobile.

Searcy's warrant was served, the sheriff's office said.

They were all taken to Bibb County Sheriff's Office Headquarters for additional investigation, and they were then taken to the Bibb County Sheriff's Law Enforcement Center.

According to the sheriff's office, they are currently being held without bond, and they could face additional charges.

The case is still under investigation and information can change as the investigation moves forward, the sheriff's office said in the press release.

But if you have any information on the case, you can contact either the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

