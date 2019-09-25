MACON, Ga. — Two people from the Atlanta-area were arrested in Macon last week after being found with a stolen Ford Mustang.

According to a news release, deputies were patrolling the Zebulon Road area around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, when they saw a stolen Mustang in the Walmart parking lot. The car had been reported stolen from McDonough.

Deputies tried talking to the woman in the passenger seat, 18-year-old Adrianna Rios, but she reportedly spit on them and then she was arrested.

While Rios was being detained, 18-year-old Deandre Brown walked up and said he was the one who was driving the Mustang. He was also arrested.

The two were charged with theft by receiving stolen auto. Rios has an additional charge of obstruction of a peace officer.

Both bonded out the following day. Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Georgia State Patrol Trooper arrested on child molestation charges

'The camera speaks for itself:' Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants more cameras to spot crime

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.