'They are smiling and happy:' Two bands played at Hamlin Hills Farm in Monroe County Sunday

Every Sunday afternoon, musicians play their tunes from noon to 4 p.m. for free.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday afternoon, two bands played at the Hamlin Hills Farm in Monroe County: The Mojo County Line and Slim Pickin's Combo.

If you like Blue Grass Country music and Southern Rock, you might want to visit Hamlin Hills Farm in the future.

Some couples brought their kids and others came by to eat some peach cobbler and relax.

Lee Hamlin owns the farm.

He says this weekly event gives families something fun to do on Sunday afternoons.

"It's cool. We have local people and I have people truly from around the world and they stop on the interstate all the time, every time they come through. It's really great to have families and children and people and smiles and happiness. They get off the road, they're exhausted and five minutes, they are smiling and happy; and that's just great for me," Hamlin said.

Hamlin says if you missed them Sunday, you have plenty more opportunities to come and listen.

"Get out of the house and come on and have a lot of fun. We have zoo, a helicopter, great barbeque, a gift shop, and more. Come out and sing if you sing; and bring your instrument if you have one," he said.

One of their cows even birthed a new calf on July 10. So, you'll have to stop by to see it too!

The Hamlin Hills Farm is located at 477 Dames Ferry Road.