Two Bibb County deputies on administrative leave after shots fired in East Macon

The GBI is still investigating the incident and they say this is the 89th officer involved shooting they have investigated in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County deputies who fired shots at a suspect are on administrative leave while the GBI investigates.

It all happened here in east Macon at the intersection of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Neighboring businesses say they heard the gun shots around 5:45 p.m. leading to a traffic back up lasting until about 7 p.m.

The GBI says it started when Bibb County deputies tried to stop 31-year-old Dale Watson, but instead of a simple traffic stop they say it turned into a chase.

Speeding away, the GBI says Watson crashed his car then got out and fired at deputies. Authorities say the two officers returned fire eventually catching Watson.

It happened during rush hour right outside Piedmont Macon Medical Center, one of the area's largest hospitals.

No one was injured, although Watson was taken to the hospital.

He is now in the Bibb County jail where he is charged with aggravated assault and violating probation.

State records show that he was just release from prison last month on an aggravated assault conviction in Bibb County.

According to the state, he's already served six terms in state prison, mostly for thefts and burglaries.

On Thursday, the GBI says the two deputies are on leave. That's standard practice when the GBI is investigating a shooting.

The Bibb county sheriff's office on Thursday would not release their names.

The GBI is still investigating the incident and they say this is the 89th officer involved shooting they have investigated in 2022.

At this time last year, the GBI had only investigated 72 officer shootings. We didn't reach 89 until December 1st in 2021.