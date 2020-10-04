MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says two of its inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the two had possible flu-like symptoms last week and were tested. Those results came back positive this Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the inmates were transferred to ‘negative pressure’ cells in the infirmary of the jail.

Those are used to prevent cross-contamination because the ventilation allows fresh air in but not contaminated air back out.

Both inmates have mild symptoms, and they will be quarantined for up to two weeks before being evaluated by medical staff who determine if they can return to the general population.

The two areas of the jail were sanitized and medical staff will monitor inmates in close proximity to the two patients who tested positive.

Jail staff are now trying to figure out how the two became infected because they were in jail for several months before becoming sick.

