MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District says that two of their employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to an email from the school system, they were notified Monday.

One of the people is employed at Ballard-Hudson Middle, and the other is employed at Southwest High.

The district says due to FERPA and HIPAA; they can’t provide further information about their conditions.

Bibb County Schools have been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus and students are doing online learning.

While the schools are closed, the buildings will be deep cleaned – including multiple steps as part of the disinfection process.

RELATED HEADLINES

READ: Macon-Bibb mayor declares state of emergency

Bibb County School District modifies meal program during coronavirus outbreak