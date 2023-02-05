Two Bibb seniors are recipients of the Gates Scholarship award

It's awarded by the Bill and Melinda gates foundation, and presented to just over 700 high school seniors nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Nyah Clifton of Howard High School and Tatiana Traore of Southwest High School have a new honor with their names - they are officially Gates Scholars.

The scholarship is awarded by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, and is presented to just over 700 high school seniors nationwide.

It pays for the full cost of college for all four years. Bibb County has had Gates winners before, but this year, they're celebrating two!

"I do live in a single parent household, so I knew paying for college was going to be a financial burden on me," says Clifton.

"i was researching scholarships ever since 9th grade year," says Traore.

Clifton of Howard high School and Traore of Southwest High School have a lot in common. including big dreams for the future.

"I'm planning to become a lawyer. First I want to major in political science at Howard University. Then I want to go to Harvard Law School and eventually become a senator," says Traore.

"I think I want to do producing and editing," says Clifton.

With their big goals includes college, and now, another thing they have in common... the title of "Gates Scholar".

The two already know where they're going to college in the fall. Clifton's going to Savannah College of Art and Design. Traore's heading up to Howard University.

"I always had Howard on my mind that was my college ever since middle school," says Traore.

All good things come in pairs right? That's including scholarships. n