Two brothers sentenced for prison drone smuggling in Telfair County

Two years ago, the brothers were charged with trying to smuggle contraband into Telfair State Prison

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — Two brothers will serve 12 months in federal prison for trying to use a drone to smuggle contraband into Telfair State Prison.

27-year-old George Lo and 25-year-old Nicholas Lo were sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Augusta.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's office says Nicholas is the first person sentenced under a federal law for illegal drone use.

The Lo brothers and a third man are accused of smuggling cell phones, tobacco, a digital scale and ear buds into the prison in August 2019.

They were arrested after guards saw someone drive into the woods near the prison and turn off their lights.

According to the news release, deputies found Nicholas and Cheikh Toure in the woods with the drone and a duffle bag containing the contraband.

Prosecutors say George was serving a prison term for armed robbery. They say he planned to sell the contraband inside the prison.

According to the news release, George pleaded guilty to owning an unregistered aircraft.

Nicholas pleaded guilty to serving or attempting to serve as an airman without an airman's certificate.

Under federal law, drones that weigh more than 9 ounces and the people who operate them must be registered.

Both brothers were also sentenced to one year's supervision after their prison sentences are complete.