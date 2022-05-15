Two candidates run for County Commissioner Post 2

Early voting continues on in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Over in Peach County, early voting continues.

There are two candidates in the running for County Commissioner Post 2.

LaShonda Mathis is a native of Fort Valley. Her platform is the 3 I's: Innovation, Infrastructure and Industry.

She says her goal as Commissioner would be to explore land banks.

"We know that world-wide we're having a teacher shortage and with that land bank I believe that we can use homes that we can renovate and use at affordable cost to bring teachers in as an incentive," she said.

13WMAZ reached out to Shanita Bryant, the other candidate in the race.

She was unavailable to interview today.