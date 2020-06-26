Two Central Georgia men face a 20-year prison sentence, $1M fine after guilty plea in meth operation

Authorities say a man from Warner Robins was trying to deliver 2000g of meth for a man to sell in Macon

ATLANTA — Two Central Georgia men face serious prison time and million-dollar fines after pleading guilty to their part in a meth trafficking operation.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, three people in an operation involving 2,000 grams of meth pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Thursday.

They were identified as Jose Ordez Avalos, Alex Raymond, and Albruce Green. Raymond is from Warner Robins and Green is from Macon.

Raymond pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release.

Green pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and faces the same penalties.

The news release says the charges are the result of DEA agents and Butts County deputies intercepting a meth delivery before it entered Macon in 2018.

Authorities say Avalos got the meth in Atlanta and then gave it to Raymond to transport to Green in Macon.

DEA agents conducted surveillance on the operation in Aug. 2018 and a Butts County deputy stopped Raymond for following too closely and weaving.

During a search of the vehicle, 1990 grams of meth were found inside a Michelob Ultra beer box.

A sentencing date has not been set yet, and there is no parole in the federal system.