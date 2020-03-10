Two Central Georgia organizations come together to clean up Pleasant Hill neighborhood in Macon

More than 30 volunteers came out to help clean up the area on Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — OneMacon and The United Way of Central Georgia held a community clean-up effort in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood on Saturday.

Volunteers started cleaning around the area at 11 a.m. More than 30 people came out to assist with the clean-up.

Code enforcement was also out to inspect for blight and more.

It's also fire prevention month so firefighters helped clean and checked and installed smoke detectors.

The goal of the clean-up was to bring a sense of neighborhood responsibility to the area's residents. Organizer Sundra Woodford says she hopes residents understand that they are here to help.

"I'm hoping that the key take away will be that, the residents know that they are not alone in their efforts to revitalize and renew their neighborhood, and we want them to know that there are resources out here and people willing to engage with them as they do that work of revitalization," she said