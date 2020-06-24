Two charged after attempted robbery leads to shooting in Warner Robins

Police say the two gunshot wound victims were trying to a rob a man they were meeting for a drug deal when a fourth person shot at them

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people have been arrested after a man and teen were shot during a robbery attempt on a man they were allegedly meeting for a drug deal in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, the investigation began Sunday afternoon after police were sent to American Boulevard for a report of two people being shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 22-year-old V'Daul Guyton with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The two victims said they were walking in the area when they were shot.

According to an updated news release from Wednesday, officers arrested Christopher Barnes for an open warrant.

Police say after speaking to the two victims and Barnes, they found the two tried to rob Barnes with a sawed-off shotgun during a drug deal.

Brandon Jones, 35, was inside a home on Carolina Avenue during the robbery attempt and shot 22-year-old V’Daul Guyton and the unnamed 14-year-old, according to police.

Jones is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Guyton is charged with armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say the teen is recovering at Grady Hospital in Atlanta and will face charges after being released.