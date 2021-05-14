Two charged after shooting at homeless camp in Macon

Investigators checked on people camping at the scene and found that a man’s leg had been grazed by a bullet

MACON, Ga. — Two men face charges of aggravated assault after a shooting at a homeless camp in Macon Thursday night.

According to a news release, the investigation began when investigators were in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office annex and heard gunshots from a homeless camp on Riverside Drive.

As deputies were on their way there, they saw two men getting into a car parked at the entrance of the camp. Patrol deputies later found the car on Walnut Street, near Spring Street.

The two people in the vehicle were identified by deputies as 53-year-old Ricky Veal and 64-year-old Larry Tarver. The sheriff’s office says two guns were found in the car, and the two men were taken to the jail to be interviewed before being charged.

Both men are being held without bond. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.