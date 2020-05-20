WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Two Wrightsville men are in jail after a woman was shot in Johnson County Tuesday night.

According to a news release, Johnson County deputies were sent to a home in the 100-block of Tucker Grove Church Road for a report of a woman being shot around 6 p.m.

The GBI says a preliminary investigation shows Johnquavious Norris, 19, shot his girlfriend, 18-year-old Jayla Washington in the bedroom of the house.

Washington was airlifted to Navicent Health in Macon and she is in stable condition.

Norris told investigators the shooting was accidental.

Both Norris and Jamar Waters were charged with tampering with evidence and are being housed at the Johnson County jail.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

U.S Marshals put up $7K reward for arrest of SC murder suspect who may be in Georgia

Macon man dead after taking his three children, crashing into deputy patrol cars was ACE teacher