Two charged in Monroe County fatal shooting

Investigators have now formally charged Wendell Scott with murder

FORSYTH, Ga. — Authorities in Monroe County have now charged two people in connection to a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to a news release, 38-year-old Wendell Scott now faces a murder charge, as well as tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

26-year-old Cierra Bell, the victim's girlfriend, is charged with tampering with evidence and making false statements to investigators.

CASE HISTORY

Those charges stem from an incident that happened on the side of Highway 42S shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Brad Freeman said they found two wrecked vehicles and 35-year-old Michael High dead from a gunshot wound upon arrival.

"When we arrived, the victim was laying on, actually in Highway 42. One car was partially in the ditch with a flat tire and the other vehicle was on the other side of the road, kind of sitting on the shoulder of the road. Both vehicles were incapacitated," said Sheriff Freeman.

Witnesses say High rammed into Scott's car and the two got into an argument, resulting in Scott shooting High.

On Monday, the sheriff's office was still determining whether the fatal shooting happened in self-defense, or if the crime was a murder case.