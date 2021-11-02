Two children missing after being taken from guardian in LaGrange

Police are searching for Linda Bradley, who allegedly took the children.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police say two children are missing after they were taken from their legal guardian on Wednesday night.

The department deemed it a "critical missing" situation and posted to Facebook that they are trying to locate Linda Bradley.

"The children were taken from their legal guardian without permission by Linda, and she is believed to be on foot in the LaGrange area," the Facebook post said. "If you see Linda Bradley, or know of her possible whereabouts, please call 911 or the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603."

Police did not detail Bradley's relation to the children. The two children were not identified.