Two dead after 4-wheeler accident in Dublin

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead following a 4-wheeler accident in Laurens County on Saturday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 4 p.m.

GSP says that an ATV went off the road and hit three people and several small trees.

Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley says when he arrived at Robert Plummer Road in East Dublin, he found 37-year-old Martes Robinson, from Lumber City, dead.

Stanley says someone took the driver 24-year-old Michael Plummer to a hospital in a car. Plummer later died after getting transferred to a Macon hospital, according to Stanley.

Stanley says witnesses reported people racing. It's unknown at this time how the accident occurred, according to GSP.

The accident is under investigation.