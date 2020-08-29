A police spokesperson confirmed the accident happened where the new Amazon robotics fulfillment center is being built.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are dead and other workers are unaccounted for after an industrial accident on Saturday.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk police responded to the accident in the 2000 block of Northgate Commerce Parkway.

A Suffolk police spokesperson confirmed the accident occurred at the site where the new Amazon robotics fulfillment center is being built. It was called in around 2:13 p.m.

Emergency officials confirmed two people are dead. There are other workers unaccounted for and crews are still searching for those individuals.

The multi-story robotics fulfillment center was currently under construction and expected to be finished sometime next year. The facility would house more than 1,000 workers.

The Chesapeake Fire Department and the Virginia Fire Department Technical Rescue Teams are also on the scene assisting.