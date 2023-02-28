Two found dead in home on Heron Street in Macon

Coroner Leon Jones says the people inside may have been dead for weeks.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Investigators are looking into two people found dead inside a home on Heron Street.

Coroner Leon Jones says they are a mother and son who may have been dead for weeks.

Their names have not been released.

So far, Clay Williams of the Sheriff's Office says there are no signs of foul play but we do not know yet how they died,

This is the same Anthony Homes neighborhood where two people were shot to death on nearby Wren Street.

As of now, there is no indication this is connected to last weeks homicides.