Two dead in mining accident in Wrens

Piedmont Mining LLC says they are committed to determining how the accident happened

WRENS, Ga. — Two people are dead after a mining accident in Wrens, Georgia on Friday.

The victims were employees of Piedmont Mining LLC, according to a press release.

Emergency response personnel as well as the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) were contacted immediately after the accident.

MSHA is investigating the accident, and Piedmont Mining LLC is fully cooperating with that investigation.