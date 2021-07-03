x
Two dead, one injured in Milledgeville shooting

This is a developing story.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Two people are dead and another injured after a shooting in Milledgeville Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Milledgeville Police Department, police officers responded to 2309 Laura Court, Apartment B in reference to three subjects with gunshot wounds. 

Two victims, 42-year-old Erica Reaves and 29-year-old Tyric Justice, died at the scene. 38-year-old Quincy Jackson had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported from the scene by medical personnel. 

The Milledgeville Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information can contact the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090.

