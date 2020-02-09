Two Dublin teens charged after man shot to death in attempted robbery

Police say the victim was fatally shot while three teens were trying to rob him earlier this week

DUBLIN, Ga. — Two Dublin teens are now behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Monday night.

Dublin Police say the shooting left 46-year-old Lewis Brown dead.

They could only identify one suspect, 17-year-old Omarion Hamilton, because the other suspect is a juvenile.

Hamilton is charged with ‘parties to the crime of murder,’ and investigators did not say what the second suspect is charged with.

According to Dublin Police, it happened around 10 p.m. Monday when three teens tried to rob Brown on North Franklin Street.

During the attempted robbery, Brown was fatally shot and later pronounced dead at Fairview Park Hospital.

Lt. Stacey Sapp with Dublin Police says there is a third person of interest in the case – also a juvenile – but they have not located them yet.