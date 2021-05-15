Two events held for American Cancer Society in Macon, Warner Robins raise over $13,000

The events were put on by volunteers.

MACON, Ga. — Two events were held in Macon and Warner Robins Saturday for the benefit of the American Cancer Society. Together the events helped raise over $13,000.

The first was held at Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church at 1180 Haywood Road.

Team Captain Marie Harris organized the event.

Harris has been involved with the Relay for Life for over 30 years.

Around 50 to 100 people showed up at 1 p.m. to help raise about $3,500.

Church event for American Cancer Society 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

The second was held at the Southern Landings Club, where people participated in a golf tournament.

The tournament started at 2:30 p.m. The event had over 100 participants and raised about $10,000.

Organizer Zane Dill, a teacher and football coach at Rutland High School, says his life has been impacted by cancer a few times. His mom fought cancer for about 10 years before she passed away, and he lost a friend to cancer.

Dill says he wanted to do something to give back to those who have loved ones with cancer, or have it themselves.

"To me it's just important to do something like this... to help people in need," he said.

Golf Tournament for American Cancer Society 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8