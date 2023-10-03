Two Florida men led police on a chase through Crisp and Worth counties. Now, they're charged with drug and gun crimes

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office was able to "block the car in" when the drivers were pulling off of Highway 300 and onto Old Hartley Road.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Two Florida men are in the Crisp County Jail after a high-speed police chase through Worth and Crisp Counties on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

Now, they're facing drug and firearm charges.

The chase between the Warwick Police Department and a black Dodge Charger took place on Highway 300 north of Warwick.

But as the Dodge Charter turned off of Highway 300 and onto Old Hartley Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office's deputies were able to "block the car in" causing the driver to stop.

Both suspects — Florida men in their late teens — were taken into custody without incident.

18-year-old Joe Littles III, from Monticello, Fla., and 19-year-old Julian Bruce from Tallahassee, Fla., are facing a number of charges.

Littles is charged with attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of theft by bringing stolen property into the state, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Littles was also cited with numerous traffic violations.

Bruce is facing two counts of theft by bringing stolen property into state, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office says they were helped by the Georgia State Patrol Post 30 and the Warwick Police Department.

