PERRY, Ga. — Two employees at the Frito-Lay plant in Perry are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the company.

In a statement sent to 13WMAZ, they say:

“We can confirm two PepsiCo employees at our Frito-Lay Perry, Ga., manufacturing site have tested positive for COVID-19. Consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health authorities, the employees are quarantined and receiving medical care. We are unable to disclose additional details about the employees in accordance with privacy laws.

The safety of our products, employees, and community remains our top priority. We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who worked closely with the employees and have asked them to self-quarantine at home for a period of 14 days. The employees did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk. As a result, the facility remains open and we have conducted a deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19.

As stated by the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. Frito-Lay plays an important role in maintaining America’s food supply. We recognize consumers rely on our products and remain committed to meeting their needs, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees.

PepsiCo continues to enforce already strict preventive safety and sanitation measures in all our locations.”

