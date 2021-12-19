Grand opening triggers gas war in Warner Robins

Prices at these stations dropped under $2 per gallon!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A newly opened QuikTrip in Warner Robins dropped its prices for a grand opening celebration and it seemed to trigger a gas war with another big station there.

Soon, Buc-ees answered with a drop of its own. According to a number of posts on social media, prices initially dropped to $2.05 per gallon but the stations didn't stop there.

By Saturday, evening the stations were advertising $1.95 per gallon.

13WMAZ called the new QuikTrip at Watson Boulevard and I-75 around 10 a.m. Sunday and a representative said gas was $1.85, and about to drop down to $1.75

Around the same time Buc-ees was already at $1.75.

"We will always try to be competitive with anyone in the market," Buc-ees Regional Director Josh Smith said.

Viewers tell us that cars were lining up to take advantage of the low prices. There's no word on how long the fuel prices will last.