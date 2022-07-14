Concert at Carnegie: Two Perry High School rising freshmen play at the famed venue

Rachael Manuel and Samantha Williams were selected to perform as part of a band, orchestra, and choir.

PERRY, Ga. — After being chosen out of a worldwide pool, two Perry High School rising freshmen took the stage at the illustrious Carnegie Hall in June.

Rising 9th grader Rachel Manuel was one of two students selected to perform at the venue as part of a band, orchestra, and choir.

The honor performance series selected two students,

Manuel, who plays the clarinet, and Samantha Williams, who plays the oboe.

"They did really, really good. They were tired because they were rehearsing every day." Raphael Manuel said.

Manuel's dad described how he felt walking into the famed Carnegie hall just before his daughter hit the stage to perform in the big apple.

"We walked in the hall; it was beautiful. The sounds were amazing, everything," he said.

Manuel said she spent months preparing for the show.

"It was really surreal because it was nothing I'd ever expect to do, and it feels like it's not real."

Manuel performed on clarinet for about 30 minutes in the two-hour show. She says the most challenging song for her to get down, "American Barn Dance," turned out to be her favorite because she loved the challenge.

"It's difficult, and it's challenging, but it's rewarding in the end, and it's really fun to see the beginning product and the end," Manuel said.

The virtuoso high schooler said she would do it all again if given a chance.

"I miss it a lot, it was a really fun week, and I met a lot of really cool people, so I 100% want to do it again."