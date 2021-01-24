A firefighter was also hospitalized after suffering a knee injury.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are being called 'true heroes' after risking their lives to save numerous residents from a 2-alarm apartment fire in north Harris County.

The two deputies suffered from smoke inhalation while going door-to-door, waking up residents to alert them of the fire taking over the apartment complex.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, but they have since been released and are in good spirits, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Update: Both deputies have been released from the hospital and are in good spirits. #hounews https://t.co/ncavQZjQhA — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 24, 2021

A firefighter was also hospitalized for a knee injury suffered in the fire.

The fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m. at the Providence at Champions Apartments in the 5100 block of FM 1960.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire started from a vehicle that caught fire at the apartment complex. The fire from the vehicle then spread to numerous apartment buildings and other cars.

Due to the heroic efforts of sheriff's deputies, no residents were injured.

There was a woman who jumped from the second floor of the apartment complex. She was checked out by EMS and released on scene.

The fire marshal's office said at least 20 units appeared to be damaged from the fire. Forty-one residents have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a car fire at the Providence At Champion Apartments located @ 5100 FM 1960 Rd W. The car fire spread, setting an adjacent building on fire. Deputies assisted getting residents out of their homes. pic.twitter.com/x7YjA3LXOy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 24, 2021

