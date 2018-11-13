Two people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Mercer University Drive.

It was reported to deputies that Paula Pittman and Kenneth Jackson, both 52, were trying to cross the street when they were hit by a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Kierra Golden.

Pittman and Jackson were taken to the hospital. Pittman is listed in critical but stable condition, and Jackson is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured and no charges are pending at this time.

