Two hospitalized after car collides with truck in east Macon

The sheriff's office says the commercial truck was turning when it was hit in the back by a Honda Accord

MACON, Ga. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in east Macon Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at Ocmulgee East Boulevard and Hubbard Road around 2 p.m.

It was reported that a commercial truck was traveling south down Ocmulgee East and was making a left turn onto Hubbard when a Honda Accord hit the back of it.

The driver of the Accord, 19-year-old Chasity Morgan, and her 21-year-old passenger were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for their injuries.

Both Morgan and her passenger are listed in stable condition and no one else was injured in the crash.

The accident is under investigation and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.