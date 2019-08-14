Two people are in the hospital after an accident on Interstate 75 North Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, just after 3 p.m., deputies got the call about a single-car accident on the interstate.

Williams says 46-year-old Timothy Battle lost control while driving and hit a tree on the side of the highway right before exit 163.

WMAZ

Battle and one passenger were both taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where they are listed in stable condition.

