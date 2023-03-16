Two, including teen, arrested during traffic stop in Macon

Deputies arrested the driver and took the teen into custody.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after a traffic stop on Thursday.

It happened on Rocky Creek Road as a deputy attempted to pull over a Chrysler 300, according to a post from their Facebook page.

When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver began to change lanes and a teenager in the backseat jumped out of the car.

Deputies say the teenager was holding a semi-automatic handgun. The teen then jumped up and ran away.

Deputies arrested the driver and took the teen into custody.