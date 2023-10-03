14 and 18-year-old injured after shooting in Milledgeville

It began in the 100 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating after a Sunday shooting leaves two people injured and hospitalized, according to a press release posted on their Facebook.

They say around 1:15 a.m. an officer, John Childress, was on patrol in the 100 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he heard several gunshots coming from a large party nearby.

While on the way to the scene another officer, Sgt. Brandon Crawford, saw a black Acura sedan speeding away from the scene with its hazard lights on.

The officer caught up with the car as it turned into a hospital emergency entrance, the release says.

He found a 14-year-old boy in the car with a gunshot wound in the neck. The boy was then taken to a hospital in Atlanta by helicopter.

At the same time, Major Linc Boyer arrived on the scene of the shooting and saw another black sedan speeding away. The release says the back passenger side door was open and the car had no hazard lights on.

The release says several bystanders were yelling at the car, claiming people in the car had a gun.

Major Boyer attempted to stop the car but it kept going and continued south on North Wilkinson Street.

Because the chase was headed into a high pedestrian area, Major Boyer called for assistance and Detective Michael Mcleroy made forcible contact with the car. He brought it to a stop on North Columbia Street at the intersection of West Thomas Street.

When the car stopped, an 18-year-old man was found in the backseat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately escorted the car to the hospital. The man is listed in critical condition.

Detectives responded to the scene and the hospital.

Detectives received and performed two search warrants on the two cars involved. They found a .40S&W Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a 9mm Taurus handgun, which had been reported as stolen during an earlier incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.