Two injured after Warner Robins house party ends in gunfire

Police say someone fired a shot into the air and then several rounds were fired into a crowd of people

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot overnight in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, officers were sent to a home at 159 Willow Avenue for a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they got to the scene, they found there was a large gathering at the home.

The release says that a shot was fired into the air at some point, and then multiple rounds were fired into the crowd of people.

A 35-year-old man and his 29-year-old sister were hit by gunfire and taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon with non life threatening injuries.

Police say no one at the scene was willing to give them information on why the shooting happened or who the shooter was.

If you have any information, you can call Det. Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5380.