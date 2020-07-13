Two injured after shooting at Central City Park

Deputies say both men are in stable condition at Navicent Health Medical Center.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies say two men are in stable condition after being shot in the parking lot of the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center in Macon Sunday night.

According to a news release, around 9:50 p.m. deputies were called for cars blocking parts of the road and while they were clearing the area, shots could be heard.

A 24-year-old male was shot in the right hand and a 23-year-old male was shot in the left thigh. Both were taken to Nacivent Health Medical Center and are listed in stable condition.

Witnesses say that multiple men in the parking lot started shooting into the crowd.

The news release says that the suspects ran away before deputies could get to the area.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

