MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident that left two injured in Macon Saturday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the 800 block of Grady Street South at 3:28 a.m.

It was reported that during a party, someone began shooting into the crowd.

A 21-year-old female from Warner Robins was struck once in the chest, and a 26-year-old male from Macon was struck multiple times in the chest.

Both were taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center. The female is listed in stable condition while the male is listed in critical condition.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.