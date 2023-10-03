Two injured after shooting at Macon hotel

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Baymont Inn and Suites on 3680 Riverside Drive.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot at a Macon hotel on Tuesday according to a press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened at the Baymont Inn and Suites on 3680 Riverside Drive around 3 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found a 62-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man both with gun shot wounds.

Paramedics took the to the hospital for treatment and both are in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.