Two injured after shooting at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot at a Macon hotel on Tuesday according to a press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
They say it happened at the Baymont Inn and Suites on 3680 Riverside Drive around 3 p.m.
When deputies arrived they found a 62-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man both with gun shot wounds.
Paramedics took the to the hospital for treatment and both are in stable condition.
No one else was hurt.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.