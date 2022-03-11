x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two men in fatal fiery Warner Robins accident on Watson Boulevard identified

The 19-year-old and 21-year-old were positively identified Thursday.
Credit: WMAZ

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two young men involved in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning in Warner Robins have been identified.

According to Coroner Danny Galpin, those inside the car when it wrecked into a concrete pole and caught fire were 19-year-old Taquaveon Hart and 21-year-old Wanquarious Akins.

The death of Hart was announced by Paschal Memorial Funeral Home in Jeffersonville. The Twiggs County Schools Facebook page shared a memorial post saying Hart was a former student.

The single-car accident blocked off Watson Boulevard for several hours.

RELATED: Two dead after 'serious' single-car accident in Warner Robins

RELATED: Demarcus Little trial, Day 3: An emotional day in court as jurors see Gunn's car, photos of her body

In Other News

'It's not price gouging, it's supply and demand': Experts discuss increase in gas prices