Two men in fatal fiery Warner Robins accident on Watson Boulevard identified

The 19-year-old and 21-year-old were positively identified Thursday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two young men involved in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning in Warner Robins have been identified.

According to Coroner Danny Galpin, those inside the car when it wrecked into a concrete pole and caught fire were 19-year-old Taquaveon Hart and 21-year-old Wanquarious Akins.

The death of Hart was announced by Paschal Memorial Funeral Home in Jeffersonville. The Twiggs County Schools Facebook page shared a memorial post saying Hart was a former student.