Two men in fatal fiery Warner Robins accident on Watson Boulevard identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two young men involved in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning in Warner Robins have been identified.
According to Coroner Danny Galpin, those inside the car when it wrecked into a concrete pole and caught fire were 19-year-old Taquaveon Hart and 21-year-old Wanquarious Akins.
The death of Hart was announced by Paschal Memorial Funeral Home in Jeffersonville. The Twiggs County Schools Facebook page shared a memorial post saying Hart was a former student.
The single-car accident blocked off Watson Boulevard for several hours.