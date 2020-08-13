Two young ladies, with the help of family, have started their own businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — 10-year-old Azaela Wilson from Twiggs County told her family she wanted to make lip gloss. She then took it a step further, deciding to start a business called Too Glossy.

Now, Azaela makes the lip gloss on her own, but the beauty in the business is to help young ladies feel even more beautiful and continue to build their confidence.

Azaela's cousin Cameron Elyse Lewis also started her own business called C. Elyse, whose goal is to help other young girls learn about financial literacy. Both young ladies say they hope to also motivate and inspire other kids with their ideas.

Cameron Elyse also sells little girls' accessories, book bags, purses, and more. Both businesses cater to girls' fashion and accessories. Their family says they're proud to support the vision.

"In school, they teach you math, science, social studies, but they don't teach you real life -- how to deal with credit, how to save money, and what to do next," explained Cameron's mom, Shanetra Glover.