Two killed after head-on collision caused by wrong way driver in Wilkinson County

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A head on collision caused by a wrong way driver killed two people in Wilkinson County on Friday.
According to GSP Dublin, around 10 p.m. they were called to investigate a wreck involving two vehicles.
38-year-old Rodrigus Steele was hit by 41-year-old Saul Griffin, who was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes.
The two cars hit head-on, resulting in the deaths of both Steele and Griffin.
The crash happened on GA 29, seven miles north of Johns Golden Road.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved. Seat belt usage is also unknown at this time.