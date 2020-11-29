Two killed after head-on collision caused by wrong way driver in Wilkinson County

A driver going the wrong way on GA 29 hit a car in the northbound lanes. The crash killed both drivers.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A head on collision caused by a wrong way driver killed two people in Wilkinson County on Friday.

According to GSP Dublin, around 10 p.m. they were called to investigate a wreck involving two vehicles.

38-year-old Rodrigus Steele was hit by 41-year-old Saul Griffin, who was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes.

The two cars hit head-on, resulting in the deaths of both Steele and Griffin.

The crash happened on GA 29, seven miles north of Johns Golden Road.