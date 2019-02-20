Two people were killed in three-vehicle wreck on I-16 eastbound near mile marker 34 Tuesday evening.

According to Cpl. Chad Harrison with the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bleckley County. Cpl. Harrison says an ambulance experiencing mechanical issues pulled over to the shoulder and called for help. He says friends arrived with diesel fuel for the ambulance and once the issue was fixed, they all prepared to get back onto the highway.

As the ambulance and the vehicle were getting back on the interstate, a tractor trailer didn't have enough time to stop and struck the vehicle from behind. Both the vehicle and the tractor trailer the struck the ambulance. The vehicle was then pinned under the tractor trailer.

Cpl. Harrison says the tractor trailer caught on fire during the wreck.

He confirmed at least two people involved did not survive. No one involved in the wreck has been identified at this time.

Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the crash.

We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.