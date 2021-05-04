Two killed in Warner Robins house fire

The fire department says firefighters put out the blaze, but two people inside the home died from their injuries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Fire Department says two people died Saturday in a house fire.

According to a news release, it happened around 7:15 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 200-block of Suzanne Drive.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but two people inside the home died from their injuries.

The pair have not been identified yet because the next of kin hasn’t been notified.

“The loss of life is tragic in any instance and we are saddened to lose two members of our community. A fire loss always hits our department hard. I am proud of the efforts of our firefighters and want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family during this time,” said Fire Chief Ross Moulton.