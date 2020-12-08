Two Macon men hospitalized after shooting on Ward Street

Witnesses told deputies the two men were walking down the street when they were shot

MACON, Ga. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting near downtown Macon Tuesday night.

According to a news release, it happened in the 200-block of Ward Street around 9 p.m.

While deputies were on their way to scene, they were told a 21-year-old victim had been driven to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with a gunshot wound.

When deputies got to the hospital, they found a 25-year-old had also been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told deputies the two men were walking on Ward Street when they were shot.

The 21-year-old is in critical, but stable condition. The 25-year-old was grazed by a bullet and is listed in stable condition.