MACON, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Macon man at a party earlier this month.

According to a news release, members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested 37-year-old Antonio Chapman in Arcadia, Florida, on Wednesday.

He was wanted in Bibb County for a shooting on Thomas Street on October 12 that hospitalized another man.

ORIGINAL STORY: Macon man shot multiple times during a party

Then, on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a second suspect at his job in Fort Valley. He was identified as 33-year-old Jeffery McCrary.

The news release says during the investigation, they found the two men robbed the victim and stole his vehicle.

An hour after the shooting happened, the fire department responded to a vehicle fire on Lowe Street and the vehicle was confirmed to belong to the victim.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and first-degree arson.

McCrary is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail. Chapman is awaiting extradition.

BSO

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Twin toddlers found dead in Georgia heat. Foster parent now charged with murder

Washington County woman gets $100K and an apology after being arrested for Facebook post

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.