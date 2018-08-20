Two teens are in jail on murder charges after a Macon 18-year-old died at the hospital Sunday night from a gunshot wound.

According to a news release, the two suspects charged with killing Dakwaun Faulks are 17-year-old Zontravion Hernandez and 18-year-old Dawan Daniels Jr.

Witnesses told investigators that Faulks and Daniels were in a confrontation with Hernandez when gunfire was exchanged and Faulks was struck in the back.

Both men are being charged with murder and are being held without bond.

Investigators are still trying to figure out where the shooting took place and what exactly caused the shooting to happen.

Faulks had gotten out of jail the day before the fatal shooting, according to Bibb County jail records.

He was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday and released Saturday morning.

His death is being investigated as the 25th homicide in Bibb County in 2018.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ