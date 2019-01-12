MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after two men wearing masks robbed a Macon Dollar General at gunpoint.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said it took place at the store located on Mount Pleasant Church Road around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

A release from the the sheriff's office said it was reported that two men approached two store employees as they were closing.

The men showed guns and demanded the workers open the store and give them money. The suspects then fled on foot once they took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured during the robbery.

The release said the suspects were described as wearing black masks, all black clothing, and gloves.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

